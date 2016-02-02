Trial set in White Rock ‘drug house’ raid

Officers organize immediately north of a Parker Street home during an investigation in White Rock last May.

Two people charged in connection with a police raid last May on a White Rock home made brief appearances in Surrey Provincial Court Friday to set dates for trial.

Frederic Dwayne Wilson and Pardeep Grewal appeared separately by video, with their respective lawyers confirming a series of dates for proceedings that are to get underway next spring.

Elizabeth Lewis, whose Vancouver firm is representing Grewal, told Peace Arch News that nine days – March 1, 2, 16, 17, 20 and 21, as well as May 15-17 – of the 16 set for court are scheduled for voir dire hearings, for the judge to consider arguments on “preliminary issues” before the trial.

The trial itself is set for June 5-8 and 12-15 in the provincial court.

Police announced the arrest of Grewal and Wilson the day after the May 3 raid at the 849 Parker St. home. Grewal was granted bail in July, however, both remain in custody.

One week after the raid – which was conducted by the Mounties’ Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit with assistance from White Rock RCMP and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, followed by the Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team – investigators said a search executed at the home led to the seizure of multiple weapons, ammunition, drugs and cash. Testing also confirmed the presence of fentanyl.

Grewal is facing six charges: three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of “possession of firearm, etc. contrary to order” and one count “possess non-firearm knowing unauthorized.”

Wilson is facing 15 charges: including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, six counts of “possession of firearm etc. contrary to order” and four counts of “loaded/unloaded with ammo prohibited/restricted firearm.”

Both have appeared in court on similar charges before.

According to court records, Grewal – also known as Jennifer Khunkhun – was sentenced in February 2013 to one year in jail and one year probation in connection with a November 2009 possession for the purpose of trafficking charge in Surrey. Her conditions at that time included a 10-year firearms prohibition.

This past June, Wilson was sentenced to six years jail and given a lifetime firearms prohibition in connection with a May 2012 incident in Vancouver.

Criminal proceedings are not the only ones underway with regard to the White Rock raid.

Last month, the B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office filed a claim in B.C. Supreme Court to seize the White Rock house.

Homeowner Nav Basi, a Surrey real estate agent, told Peace Arch News last week that the proceedings were “unfair,” as he is being forced to fight in court when he is not guilty.

According to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, such proceedings are initiated against property, not people. They do not rely on successful criminal prosecutions, and do not result in a finding or innocence or guilt.

To succeed in such claims, the government must prove that the subject property is either proceeds of crime or an instrument of unlawful activity.