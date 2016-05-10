White Rock fire crews tackle two fires in two days

An officer cordons off the scene of a basement fire in the 1500-block of Lancaster Street Tuesday.

One man was taken to hospital with burns to his arms Tuesday, following a house fire that broke out in the basement of a Lancaster Street home.

White Rock deputy fire Chief Bob Schlase said the man was an installer working in the home when he hit a gas line around 11:30 a.m.

The man alerted the senior homeowner, got the two of them out of the house and called 911, Schlase told Peace Arch News.

Fire crews were able to knock the blaze down "fairly quickly," containing fire damage to the basement area.

"It was a good save by the crew, very good save," Schlase said.

The upper floor of the home suffered heat and smoke damage.

The blaze was the second in as many days for the firefighters.

Monday afternoon, crews – as well as police and paramedics – responded to the 15700-block of North Bluff Road after a fire broke out in a kitchen.

Schlase said that incident took place when a popcorn bag that had been "put out of the way" in the oven caught fire.

The resident "had turned her oven on and forgot about a bag of popcorn," Sgt. Joel Glen said.

Schlase described damage as contained to the kitchen area, and "not extensive at all."

Schlase said the incident is a reminder for people to be mindful when cooking.

"Our number-one cause of fires in North America now are kitchen fires," he said. "That's why we ask people to be aware."