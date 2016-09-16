- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Peace Arch border crossing closed due to security incident
Peace Arch border crossing was closed Friday evening due to a security incident. Drivers were diverted to the Pacific Highway crossing.
Peace Arch border crossing was closed to traffic in both directions Friday night due to a security incident and police were on the scene.
Details of the incident were not immediately made clear - U.S. border authorities provided a "no comment" response to Washington-based radio station KGMI News 790 Friday evening - but southbound traffic was being diverted to the Pacific Highway Crossing at 176 Avenue.
The crossing remained closed as of 8 p.m. Friday.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.