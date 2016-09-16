  • Connect with Us

News

Peace Arch border crossing closed due to security incident

Peace Arch border crossing was closed Friday evening due to a security incident. Drivers were diverted to the Pacific Highway crossing. - File photo
Peace Arch border crossing was closed Friday evening due to a security incident. Drivers were diverted to the Pacific Highway crossing.
— image credit: File photo
  • by  Staff Writer - Peace Arch News
  • Surrey posted Sep 16, 2016 at 8:00 PM

Peace Arch border crossing was closed to traffic in both directions Friday night due to a security incident and police were on the scene.

Details of the incident were not immediately made clear - U.S. border authorities provided a "no comment" response to Washington-based radio station KGMI News 790 Friday evening - but southbound traffic was being diverted to the Pacific Highway Crossing at 176 Avenue.

The crossing remained closed as of 8 p.m. Friday.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event