Peace Arch border crossing closed due to security incident

Peace Arch border crossing was closed Friday evening due to a security incident. Drivers were diverted to the Pacific Highway crossing.

Peace Arch border crossing was closed to traffic in both directions Friday night due to a security incident and police were on the scene.

Details of the incident were not immediately made clear - U.S. border authorities provided a "no comment" response to Washington-based radio station KGMI News 790 Friday evening - but southbound traffic was being diverted to the Pacific Highway Crossing at 176 Avenue.

The crossing remained closed as of 8 p.m. Friday.