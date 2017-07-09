$9.5M winner in B.C.

Someone in B.C. has won $9.5 million dollars in the 649 Saturday draw

Check your lotto tickets because someone in B.C. is more than $9.5 million richer.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, a ticket sold in Richmond, B.C. for Saturday night’s draw matched all six numbers.

If your July 8, 2017 Lotto 649 ticket reads 20, 25, 26, 32, 34 and 36, it’s going to be a good summer.

A guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 12 will be approximately $5 million.

The BC Lottery Corporation is also still trying to locate Friday’s B.C. Lotto Max Extra winner. A ticket for the July 7, 2017 Lotto Max, purchased in the Kamloops – South Thompson area, is worth $500,000.