Air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland

An air quality alert is advising Lower Mainland residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activity until temperatures cool, due to high concentrations of ground-level pollutants, that are expected to persist as the hot weather continues.

Ground-level ozone is formed when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds react in the sun, Metro Vancouver said in a news release.

Metro Vancouver is advising residents to avoid strenuous activitues during mid-afternoon to early evening, when pollutant levels are highest. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as lung or heart disease or ashthma.

Metro Vancouver also suggests:

Stay cool and drink plenty of water.

Use symptom management medications such as inhalers if needed.

Continue to manage medical conditions such as asthma, chronic respiratory disease and heart failure. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.

Maintaining good overall health is a good way to prevent health effects resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.

At this time, smoke from the wildfire burning near Harrison Hot Springs is reaching parts of the Lower Fraser Valley, according to Metro Vancouver, but the level of fine particulate matter still remains below advisory levels.

