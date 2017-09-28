PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis light up night sky above B.C.

The northern lights were out in full effect Wednesday night throughout much of the province.

It was a sight to see Wednesday night in many areas around British Columbia as the northern lights — or Aurora Borealis — were on full display in the night sky.

Photos and timelapse video show the green hues beautifully cast against the half moon sky with stars twinkling above.

Here are some of our favourite images and if you have more you’d like to share, post them below or send them to your local Black Press editor.

The Dutch say that the Northern Lights are the suns rays reflecting through a Heineken bottle lost in outer space… what do you think? 🇳🇱🍻 Aurora dance over lower Gibsons last night! #SunshineCoastBC #ExploreBC A post shared by Dolf Vermeulen Photography (@dolfvermeulen) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Finally saw them!🙌📸 Northern Lights – Whistler, BC A post shared by Shea MacNeil (@sheamacneilphoto) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Last night still feels like a dream (could also be the lack of sleep). Never thought I'd see the auroras dancing like this from southern Vancouver Island! 😍 A post shared by Karyn (@_soley_) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:09am PDT