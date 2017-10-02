B.C. man grazed by gunman’s bullet

A Winfield man is recovering in hospital after the mass shooting in Las Vegas

A Lake Country man is happy to be alive after being injured in the Las Vegas massacre.

Braden Matejka, who was raised in Enderby, is in hospital after being wounded when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night. His head was grazed by a bullet but he didn’t sustain any skull fractures.

“He was traumatized but thankful to be talking,” said Brock Matejka, who spoke to his 30-year-old brother Monday morning.

“I’ve never been so happy to hear his voice.”

Braden Matejka and his girlfriend Amanda Homulos were taking in a performance by country music star Jason Aldean when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

“They heard shots, ducked and tried to find cover. He was protecting his girlfriend,” said Brock Matejka.

Braden, who is a heavy duty mechanic at Vernon’s Great West Equipment, could be in hospital for the next 24 hours and his parents are travelling to Las Vegas to be with him.

The lone shooter killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500.

Brock Matejka admits that the magnitude of the tragedy is overwhelming.

“It’s been quite the ordeal. I didn’t sleep at all Sunday night because I was waiting for updates,” he said.

A Winfield man is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital after he was injured in Sunday’s mass shooting.

Braden Matejka was one of three friends from Winfield that were down in Las Vegas to enjoy the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival.

A friend of Matejka tells the Calendar that a bullet was shot through Matejka’s cowboy hat, grazing his head.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

The lone shooter killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500.

Matejka and his girlfriend are set to fly home on Tuesday.