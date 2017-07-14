BC Ferries makes stop to help stranded boaters

Queen of Nanaimo running behind schedule after rescuing boaters near Gabriola Island.

A BC Ferries vessel rescued seven people near Gabriola Island today after their speed boat ran aground.

The Queen of Nanaimo made the unscheduled stop Friday afternoon while responding to a distress call at around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Crown corporation, the vessel was travelling between Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands when the rescue took place.

A rescue boat was launched from the ferry and once the seven people were aboard they were transported to a waiting Canada Border Services Agency boat.

No one was injured in the rescue and the Queen of Nanaimo continued its voyage, but was running about 83 minutes behind schedule.