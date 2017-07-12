BC Hydro works to restore power

According to BC Hydro only 900 customers remain without power.

BC Hydro crews are hard at work restoring power to the thousands of customers who were left in the dark as wildfires raged across the province.

According to BC Hydro there are only 900 customers currently without power. There are 660 customers out north of 100 Mile House, 140 customers west of Williams Lake and 97 customers out near Ashcroft.

Crews continue to work with fire officials and are monitoring the weather closely as hot and dry weather conditions persist.

Those on social media are thanking BC Hydro for their quick work in restoring the power and working diligently during the wildfires.