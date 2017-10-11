Body found in Richmond’s Garden City Park was Surrey man, IHIT says

Ibrahim Amjad Ibrahim, 30, was found dead early Tuesday morning and it appeared he had been shot

Ibrahim Amjad Ibrahim, 30, was found dead on Tuesday (Oct. 10) just after 4:15 a.m., said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. It appeared Ibrahim had been shot, IHIT said.

Ibrahim was known to police and investigators believe his murder was targeted. While IHIT said Ibrahim was associated to gangs, it added it would be premature to say these associations are the reason for his death. Investigators are working to determine motive.

In July, Ibrahim was one of five people whose names and photos were released by Surrey RCMP, which warned residents that anyone who associated with the five men could be in danger.

The five, Ibrahim included, were targeted in shootings in Surrey early this summer, Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said at a July 31st press conference – and each of the five had refused to provide information to the police on the shootings.

Anyone with information on Ibrahim’s homicide is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“Anyone in the area of the parking lot of Garden City Park during the overnight period of Oct 9th is asked to contact IHIT,” Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said.

“This is yet another life that has been lost too soon. It is a reminder that if you are involved in or associated to criminal activity, then you are not immune to its inherent dangers.”