BREAKING: Large house fire in Surrey

Five people were reportedly inside the home when the blaze began

Fire crews battled a house fire in Surrey Wednesday night.

The blaze appears to have started shortly before midnight near 116th Avenue and 140th Street.

Footage from the scene shows the house’s roof engulfed in flames.

Reports say crews saved a man’s life at the scene, treating him for CPR.

Four other people were reportedly inside when the fire started.

More to come.