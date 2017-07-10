Call line open to find lost loved ones

A call line is available for families whose loved ones have been relocated due to wildfire activity

If you are trying to locate a family member relocated during the wildfires, this call line may help.

Interior Health has established a call line for families whose loved ones have been moved from health facilities due to wildfire activity in both the Cariboo and Thompson-Nicola regions.

This includes residential care, assisted living clients and hospital patients who have been, or are being, moved from facilities in Ashcroft, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

“Given the sheer number of individuals needing to be moved to other communities, and in a short period of time, Interior Health has not been able to contact all families,” reads a press release from IH.

Family members can call the IH Patient Care Quality Office (PCQO) for information about relocations.

The toll-free number is 1-877-442-2001.

PCQO staff will respond to calls as soon as possible.

Need to know the whereabouts of an IH patient relocated by wildfire? Call the number below. https://t.co/4rZQPlRK0y #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/GREyOghDUV — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) July 10, 2017

Individuals can also make contact by email, at Patient.concerns@interiorhealth.ca.

“A number of agencies are working closely together to ensure the safe transfer of patients to temporary accommodations. We encourage the public to monitor www.interiorhealth.ca for further updates.”