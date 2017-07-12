Campfires banned in Langley Township

Langley Township’s fire department has banned campfires due to dry weather and the ongoing fire hzard.

“We are dealing with very dry, hot conditions, and many areas of the province are struggling to battle forest fires,” Township assistant fire chief Pat Walker said. “It’s a dangerous situation that we hope to avoid here by taking preventative measures. We don’t want to put any lives or property at risk.”

The Township Fire Department announced July 12 that, effective immediately, all campfires using solid fuel such as wood or charcoal are prohibited in Township campgrounds until further notice.

The campfire ban will be lifted by the department only when cooler, wetter weather permits.

Propane or natural gas campfires are allowed at campgrounds in the meantime.

Walker reminded residents that outdoor bonfires are not allowed on any other properties – including private lands and backyards – at any time.

Outdoor burning permits are only issued in the spring and fall during official burning seasons, when weather permits. Those who want to cook outdoors can use charcoal, natural gas, or propane fires contained within appliances approved by the Canadian Standards Association.

Residents who notice a fire should call 911.