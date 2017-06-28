Canada 150: Keeping culture alive through dance and theatre

Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Canadians use plays, music as a way to stay connected to roots
Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Great Wolf Lodge confirms it was subject of state-of-city address
Passerby yells at coyote to leave child alone near Mary Jane Shannon Elementary Monday evening
‘Largest guitar collection ever sold in Canada,’ according to Able Auctions
23-storey seniors rental highrise planned for site
Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum selected ninth overall by Detroit Red Wings