Canadian flags stolen from Surrey church

Nothing says classy and patriotism like stealing Canadians flags from a church.

It happened here in Surrey.

Delta resident Dianne Wenham and her husband, members of the St. Andrew’s Newton Presbyterian Church at 7147 124th Street, posted a dozen cloth flags of various sizes on the side of the church building and on wooden sticks near the roadway to celebrate Canada 150.

“My husband and I thought it would be nice, or more importantly my husband thought it would be nice, to decorate the church with Canadian flags in honour of the 150th anniversary of the creation of the country,” Wenham told the Now-Leader.

“Sadly, most of these flags were stolen,” she lamented. “A sad testament to the lack of patriotism and moral foundation among some fellow citizens — stealing a national symbol and doing so from a place of worship. Really quite disgusting behaviour.”

“I guess I kind of take the approach I take with people who are bad drivers, is that they must have an emergency to which they are going, and so that’s why they’re driving to erratically. I figure that the people who stole the flags must have very important purposes for them,” she said. “We just went out and bought more flags and put them up.”

This time, though, they took the new flags down at night and put them back up in the morning.

Meanwhile, Wenham said the flag thieves have drawn some “seriously bad karma. Whichever way you put it, it’s just bad.”

