CAO reports to District of Barriere on well construction

District of Barriere CAO Colleen Hannigan reported on the status of well construction and paving projects within the community last Monday night during the regular council meeting.

Bradford Park Wells Construction: BCGW have indicated that they have sufficient informa – tion to complete the licensing application process without undertaking any additional pump tests at this time. The District will collect the data required for full licensing over the first year of operation under a Short Term Use permit. The pump units are being manufactured in the United States at present. As of October 11, CIP have not received a delivery date. The other components, including motors, are already at Delta irrigation in Kamloops.

Mountain Reservoir Site: Civil Contractors for True Construction have tied in the new 250mm PVC watermain to the reservoir. The new watermain passed its pressure test and bacteria samples from the new watermain are being analyzed. After confirming the watermain and reservoir are bacteria free the new reservoir watermain will be tied into the existing Mountain Road watermain.

Bradford Park site: Construction at the Bradford wells site is progressing well. Backfilling and Bentonite sealing at the wells is complete, the concrete for the generator pad and entrance has been poured, and most of the electrical conduit have been buried. Inside the pump house, the mechanical and electrical installations are progressing well. Next week, electrical utility installation will be complete and site grading will begin.

Barriere Water System Improvement: The dry well for the storm outlet from the school has been installed and the new stairs have been constructed. Paving along Barriere Town Road and its intersection with Barriere Lakes Road and Dunn Road began on Friday, October 13, 2017.

Halloween Fireworks: The concession opens at 6:30 p.m., with fireworks starting at 7:30 p.m. All donation proceeds will benefit Barriere First Responders.

Wellhead Protection Committee: The first committee meeting is being scheduled for the last week of October with the exact timing dependent on response regarding availability of members.