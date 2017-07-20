Charges after crazy events in Maple Ridge, Surrey

Ridge Meadows RCMP have said that charges have been laid in connection with a bizarre chain of incidents in Maple Ridge and Surrey last weekend.

Police were called to the 11000-block of 284th Street in east Maple Ridge last Friday, July 14, after a resident there was found badly beaten.

Two days later, on Sunday night at about 6:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP found the victim’s stolen pickup truck set ablaze near 176th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Police previously said that the truck was associated with several recent break and enters involving theft of firearms and said a man was seen pushing a wheelbarrow away from the burning truck.

Surrey RCMP then got calls about a man trying to break into homes and steal a vehicle. Police gave chase and saw a man riding a bicycle through berry fields trying to elude police. A canine team caught up with the suspect who police say then bit the police dog on the nose. The dog was OK.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, arson and four counts of possession of stolen property.

He appeared in Port Coquitlam provincial court Thursday and was remanded in custody.