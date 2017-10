So much for civil discourse…

Thousands of people are checking out a YouTube video where a young man unleashes a verbal harangue on a Metro Vancouver Police officer in Surrey while the cop issues him a speeding ticket on Oct. 12, at 88th Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Be warned, the language is not for the faint of heart.

For those who chose to view the video, we’d like to know what you think. Is polite conversation rapidly becoming a lost art?