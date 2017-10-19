Collision on King George affects power

A collision on King George Boulevard this morning affected power in the area, but reportedly caused no injuries. (Contributed photo)

A collision this morning in the 4100-block of King George Boulevard knocked out power in the area, but there were reportedly no injuries.

According to Surrey RCMP, the incident occurred just before 7 a.m., when one vehicle hit a power pole, downing wires.

Police had few details on the vehicles involved or what caused the crash, however, one driver described it as a head-on collision between two sport utility vehicles. A photo from the scene shows a white van and a dark-coloured SUV off the road; as well, wires hanging loose.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann said BC Hydro crews were on the scene.

According to information online, the power outage affected just a few customers in the area; it was restored just before 9:30 a.m.