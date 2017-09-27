Convict spoke of gruesome plan in Surrey to undercover cops

A B.C. Supreme Court Judge has convicted Thomas Bert Prins on seven crimes, four of them related to an armed robbery in Surrey and also a gruesome death threat.

The other crimes happened in West Vancouver, Squamish and Whistler, all of them in 2012.

“I find that the Crown has proven beyond a reasonable doubt all of the elements of the seven counts charged in the indictment against Mr. Prins,” said Justice Kenneth Ball, presiding in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Ball found Prins guilty of using a handgun to rob a man in Surrey of his car, wallet, keys and cell phone while masking his face and not been licensed to possess a firearm. He was also found guilty uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm in Surrey.

The robbery happened at the Fraser Golf Centre driving range on June 7, 2012.

As for the threat, made against a different victim on a different date, Ball noted in his reasons for judgment that the court heard Prins told undercover police “in excrutiating detail about a serious plan concerning a slow, painful death caused by chemical burns to internal organs.”

Ball noted in his reasons that Prins told undercover cops he wanted to tie the intended victim up in a bathub “and pour battery acid into his colostomy hole.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter