Cross-border crash clogs zero Avenue

Traffic blocked after Canadian vehicle ends up in a U.S. ditch

A cross-border crash closed traffic on zero Avenue in Langley for about an hour today.

Shortly before 2 p.m. a mini-van with B.C. plates went off the road and ended up in the ditch near the 19600 block of the road that runs along the Canada-U.S. border from Surrey to Abbotsford.

Multiple units of the Township fire department and an RCMP cruiser responded.

The U.S. border patrol was reportedly notified and a tow truck extracted the damaged van, dragging it back to the Canadian side.

No serious injuries were reported.

More to come