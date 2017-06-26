Delta Hospice Society launches online palliative care course

Free course begins on June 27, and can be completed at your own pace

Are you interested in getting to know hospice palliative care, the palliative approach, and communicating wishes about your future health care needs? Do you want to learn more about how dying and grieving affects us all and is being recognized as a community responsibility?

The Delta Hospice Society has created an online course called Towards the Light — Illuminating the Palliative Approach.

Given the universality of death, dying, loss and bereavement, palliative care is being seen increasingly around the world as a true public health issue. It is known internationally as the “compassionate communities” model. How we look after our dying and our grieving is a reflection on how we care for the most vulnerable in our community.

Towards the Light is a free, interactive course which can be completed at your own pace. It launches on June 27 and is open for registration now.

This course is designed for the public, especially people who are helping care for a family member, as well as caregivers, students, health care providers, educators and members of the public who want to learn more about planning to live fully until they die. It may also interest people living with a life-threatening diagnosis or chronic illness and help them to achieve the best quality of life possible.

Participants will learn about the different types of supports available throughout the palliative journey, including an introduction to programs and services offered by the Delta Hospice Society’s Centre for Supportive Care and the Irene Thomas Hospice. Learn how the community of Delta meets the definition of a compassionate community.

This project is funded by the Seed Grants Program, a joint initiative between the BC Centre for Palliative Care and the BC Hospice Palliative Care Association, which is funded through a grant from the Ministry of Health.

To join us in the course, go to openlearning.com/courses/towardsthelight.