Delta Police seek public assistance in identifying suspect in indecent act

A man exposed himself and masturbated in front of a Scott Road business at 10:30 a.m. on June 3.

Delta police are searching for a man who exposed himself in front of a building on Scott Road in June. (Delta Police Department photos)

Delta Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who exposed himself in front of a local business.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, Delta Police were called to the 8200-block of 120th St. for a report of a man exposing himself and masturbating in front of a business.

The Delta Police Department has been actively investigating the incident in an attempt to identify and locate the suspect, but he remains at large.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 50s with graying black hair, a stocky build and about five feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, a burgundy t- shirt, black jeans and white runners.

Police are releasing photos of the suspect in the hopes that someone will be able to identify him. These photos show the suspect as well as a baseball cap similar to the one he was wearing at the time of the incident.

If you recognize this male please contact the Delta Police Department and quote tips file number 17-15222.