Delta to stage a mock-emergency at Deltaport terminal

The exercise is to test inter-agency response to a major incident at Roberts Bank

Don’t be alarmed if you notice and influx of emergency vehicles and personnel around the Deltaport terminal Friday morning.

On Oct. 13, Delta will be staging a mock emergency to evaluate inter-agency response to a major incident at Roberts Bank.

The Corporation of Delta, Delta Fire & Emergency Services, the Delta Police Department, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Global Container Terminals Canada, BC Rail, the Fraser Health Authority and Westshore Terminals will all be participating in the event.

“These exercises are necessary for Delta and our community partners to validate emergency response plans, as well as to clarify and practice roles and responsibilities in the event of a major emergency,” says a Delta news release.

The exercise will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., and port terminals will remain open for the duration.



