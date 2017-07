It happened near 95th Avenue and 131A Street, not far from Betty Huff Elementary school.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Whalley that happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported. Residents called 911 reporting that people in two vehicles — a sedan and an SUV — were shooting at each other. It happened near 95th Avenue and 131A Street, not far from Betty Huff Elementary School on Huntley Avenue, where children were playing.

Apparently one of the cars knocked over a tree in a front yard.

