ERT gas gun goes missing near Golden Ears Bridge

Police say a search failed to turn up the missing weapon and its ammunition.

A tear gas gun was lost near the Golden Ears Bridge after it fell out of a police officer’s truck on Sunday.

The 40mm Abrams Airborne multi-launcher, a large gas cannister launching gun, was lost by a member of the Integrated Emergency Response Team just before 7:30 a.m., said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau, a BC RCMP spokesperson.

The truck driver was alerted to the open hatch on his vehicle by another passing motorist, said Linteau.

He noticed that a camouflage bag containing the multi-launcher was missing, along with a green case containing its ammunition. A black backpack containing assorted electronic equipment may also be missing.

Police searched the area thoroughly, but didn’t turn up the equipment.

“We are very concerned about the loss of these items and are doing all we can to locate them,” said Linteau. “We ask anyone who locates these items to refrain from handling them and to call police immediately.”

A thorough review of the incident is being conducted, Linteau said.

The ammunition for the missing gas gun.