Fees go up to cross the Golden Ears Bridge

Langley residents crossing the Fraser River into Maple Ridge will pay more starting Saturday.

Golden Ears Bridge bridge tolls are going up again.

Effective this Saturday, July 15, the cost of heading south or north across the Fraser River – between Langley and Maple Ridge – will cost between five and 15 cents more.

TransLink issued a notice late Thursday morning, describing it as an “annual inflationary adjustment” as part of the Golden Ears Bridge tolling bylaw that came into effect in 2009 and is tied to the rise in the Consumer Price Index.

The rates increase 1.6 per cent, which amounts to five to 15 cents depending on vehicle type.

Cars will pay five cents more per crossing, while the cost for small trucks go up 10 cents, and the rate for large trucks goes up 15 cents.

The only rate that remains unchanged is for registered motorcycles, but pay-as-you-go motorcycles will pay an extra five cents per crossing.

Customers registered with a transponder from Quickpass or registered with combined billing with TReO will continue to receive the best rate, according to TransLink’s spokesperson Jill Drews.

“Tolls are used to pay for the building, operations, and maintenance costs associated with the bridge,” she said in the release.

Use of the Golden Ears Bridge has been steadily increasing since it opened in the summer of 2009.

There were about 13.5-million bridge crossings in 2016, an increase of more than 55 per cent since 2010.