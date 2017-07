West Vancouver Police impounded a Ferrari going 210 kilometres per hour over the Lions Gate Bridge. (West Vancouver Police photo)

A 22-year-old West Vancouver man is in hot water after speeding over the Lions Gate Bridge for the second time this year.

Police impounded a 2015 Ferrari after it hit 210 kilometres per hour on Monday night. The speed limit is 60 kilometres per hour on the bridge deck and 50 kilometres for the on- and off-ramps.

The driver is set to appear in court in September to face charges of excessive speeding and driving without due care and attention.