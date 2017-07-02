Fire crews responding to wildfire in Whistler

Fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Firefighters are on scene of a wildfire near the base of Blackcomb Mountain in Whistler.

The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

Nineteen firefighters, two officers and two helicopters have been deployed to the scene, said Marg Doherty, B.C. Wildfire Service information officer.

Doherty said the fire is suspected to be human-caused, as there were no reports of lightning in the area.