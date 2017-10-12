Good Samaritans thwart purse-snatching in White Rock

White Rock RCMP say they have one man in custody in connection with a purse-snatching that occurred Wednesday. (File photo)

One man is in custody following what police are calling a “cowardly” purse-snatching in White Rock Wednesday night – and they’re crediting Good Samaritans for the arrest.

“A bunch of citizens saw it, gave chase and caught the guy,” Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton told Peace Arch News.

According to police, the crime occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the corner of Thrift Avenue and Fir Street. Witnesses who came to the rescue held the culprit until police arrived.

Const. Chantal Sears said at least four Good Samaritans played a role in thwarting the crime.

“Two different people phoned it in, then two other people… were holding him down,” Sears told PAN.

In a news release the next morning, Creighton described the crime as “particularly disgusting due to the fact that the victim of this purse snatching is 95 years old, walks with a cane and has limited eyesight.”

The victim suffered minor injuries to one arm. She did not require hospitalization, but is being supported by the RCMP’s Victim Services Unit.

Creighton said the individuals who took action – men and women who ranged in age from 33 to 65 years old – “should be commended for potentially putting themselves in harm’s way during their apprehension of the person responsible for this cowardly attack.”

A charge of robbery is expected to be laid against a 36-year-old White Rock man in connection with the incident.