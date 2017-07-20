High-risk sex offender moves to North Delta

Jared Harris was released on numerous conditions including staying away from anyone under 16 years

Jared Harris is a high risk sex offender currently residing in North Delta. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are warning North Delta residents that a sex offender has been released from custody and is now residing in the area.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jared Harris is a registered sex-offender and is considered at high risk to reoffend. Harris is being monitored by the Delta Police criminal investigation branch and provincial probation officers. He is on a number of conditions, including:

• having no contact, directly or indirectly, with anyone under 16, except as necessary for commercial transactions in a place of business;

• not visiting public parks or swimming areas where people under the age of 16 are present or can be expected to be present;

• not visiting daycare centres, school grounds or playgrounds;

• not entering businesses that primarily sell alcohol;

• not consuming or possesing alcohol or controlled substances; and

• residing where directed by the bail supervisor.

Because of Harris’ extensive criminal history — which includes property offences, assault with a weapon, indecent act, invitation to sexual touching and breaches of court orders — Delta police have decided to make residents aware of his presence in the community in the interest of public safety.

Harris is described as a 175-pound Caucasion male, five feet 10 inches tall, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a beard or goatee.

Anyone seeing Harris breaching any of his conditions is asked to contact Delta Police at 604-946-4411.