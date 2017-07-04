Highway 5 closed after possible fatal crash

UPDATE: 7:52 a.m.
Early reports are indicating at least two people are believed dead following a fatal crash Tuesday morning.
It appears only a single vehicle was involved in the incident.
More to come.
————-
Highway 5 is closed southbound between Merritt and Kamloops because of a vehicle incident.
The road is shut down at exit 336 and the junction with Highway 97D to Logan Lake.
It appears the incident happened sometime after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The estimated time of reopening is noon.
The cause of the incident is not known.