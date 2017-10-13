HOME SUITE HOME: The faces of Clayton’s illegal suite crackdown

Hundreds of residents are facing an uncertain future as Surrey cracks down on illegal suites in East Clayton – especially in light of a rental market that seems to be at a breaking point.

In our special series, we introduce you to the people affected by the city’s effort to solve the community’s parking problem.

PART 1: Single mom ‘living in fear’ as Surrey cracks down on illegal suites

PART 2: Clayton suite crackdown leaves dad ‘dejected’

PART 3: Surrey woman running non-profit says suite crackdown ‘cruel, unrealistic’

PART 4: ‘I want stability for my family’ says immigrant who may face eviction in Clayton

See more on this issue: