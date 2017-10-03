Informal ‘Coffee with Cops’ sessions with Surrey RCMP will return next week

Join your local Community Response Unit for coffee, conversation and an opportunity to ask questions

Surrey RCMP’s Coffee with Cops sessions will return next week. (Jason Briscoe / Unsplash)

Surrey RCMP will once again be hosting a series of “Coffee with Cops” events throughout Surrey this fall.

The coffee sessions are intended to provide an informal setting to meet with local police and discuss neighbourhood safety concerns.

“These events will provide the members of our Community Response Unit with opportunities to meet residents and have open discussions about real time issues impacting the community,” said RCMP Staff Sergeant Wendy Mehat, Acting Community Support and Safety Officer.

Mehat will be hosting the coffee and conversation sessions with the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit.

“We look forward to meeting local residents and business owners and hearing their feedback over coffee,” she said.

The sessions are free, and so is the coffee. There is no registration required.

City Centre / Whalley

Oct. 12, 10–11 a.m.

Cafe Nelly

13401 108 Avenue

Cloverdale / Port Kells

Oct. 13, 10–11 a.m.

Rustic Rooster

5723 176 Street

Guildford / Fleetwood

Oct. 17, 10–11 a.m.

Cuatro Coffee

202 – 9014 152 Street

South Surrey

Oct. 18, from 10–11 a.m.

Moka House Coffee & Bistro

40 – 16041 24 Avenue

Newton

Oct. 19, from 10–11 a.m.

Espresso Cafe

1112 – 7330 137 Street

For more information, visit www.surrey.rcmp.ca.



