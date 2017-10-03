Informal ‘Coffee with Cops’ sessions with Surrey RCMP will return next week

Surrey RCMP will once again be hosting a series of “Coffee with Cops” events throughout Surrey this fall.
The coffee sessions are intended to provide an informal setting to meet with local police and discuss neighbourhood safety concerns.
“These events will provide the members of our Community Response Unit with opportunities to meet residents and have open discussions about real time issues impacting the community,” said RCMP Staff Sergeant Wendy Mehat, Acting Community Support and Safety Officer.
Mehat will be hosting the coffee and conversation sessions with the Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit.
“We look forward to meeting local residents and business owners and hearing their feedback over coffee,” she said.
The sessions are free, and so is the coffee. There is no registration required.
City Centre / Whalley
Oct. 12, 10–11 a.m.
Cafe Nelly
13401 108 Avenue
Cloverdale / Port Kells
Oct. 13, 10–11 a.m.
Rustic Rooster
5723 176 Street
Guildford / Fleetwood
Oct. 17, 10–11 a.m.
Cuatro Coffee
202 – 9014 152 Street
South Surrey
Oct. 18, from 10–11 a.m.
Moka House Coffee & Bistro
40 – 16041 24 Avenue
Newton
Oct. 19, from 10–11 a.m.
Espresso Cafe
1112 – 7330 137 Street
For more information, visit www.surrey.rcmp.ca.
editor@cloverdalereporter.com
