Inquest will be held into death of man at Surrey Memorial Hospital

VANCOUVER — A public inquest will be held into the death of a man who died in Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Jason-Lee Thomas Wilson was 45 when he died at Surrey Memorial Hospital on March 29, 2015.

The BC Coroners Service says Wilson was in custody of police when he was taken to hospital that night from a Surrey motel. Police and paramedics had been called to the motel by the motel manager, who said Wilson was in medical distress.

The inquest is scheduled for Dec. 4, at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court and the presiding coroner will be Margaret Janzen.