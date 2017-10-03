Jordan McIldoon ‘compassionate young man who lived a life full of adventures’

Alan and Angela, the parents of Jordan McIldoon, the 23-year-old Maple Ridge man who was one of 59 people killed in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, have issued a statement about their son:

“Our son, Jordan, was a compassionate young man who lived a life full of adventures. From a young age, he was fearless. From finding him perched on the roof of the barn at age two or having him leap into the deep end of the lake before he could swim, he was always on the go. He grew up on our acreage in Maple Ridge and so a love of the outdoors was born within him.

“He loved playing hockey and snowboarding. He was an avid BMX rider and a talented downhill mountain biker, spending many summers in Whistler. When on his bike, Jordan could often be seen upside down doing a flip or roaring down a bike park with a cheeky tail whip – he was in his glory. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and driving his big redneck diesel truck. He loved NASCAR and country music and was rarely seen out of his cowboy boots.

“Jordan was at his happiest while at our beloved cabin at Missezula Lake. There he spent countless hours riding dirt bikes, wakeboarding, snowmobiling and hanging with his friends from the community who were like his family.

“Jordan was a month shy of finishing his heavy duty mechanic apprenticeship. He was so proud that he was almost done and he loved his company, Jacob Bros. Construction, especially his boss, Rick.

“Jordan was a family man and was living on our property with his adored girlfriend Amber and, of course, his beloved Nana, who he loved deeply and always wanted to protect.

“We have to share some of the incredible stories of compassion, love and support, many of it from complete strangers, which we have experienced over the last two days. Air Canada flight attendants and crew were incredibly supportive, moving us into First Class and escorting us first off the plane, to the Air Canada manager who met us and took us directly to a limo they had arranged to take us to the police station.

“At the family meeting place, we were supported by counsellors, volunteers, assistance dogs, the coroner, police, chaplains, Red Cross, and more. The Canadian Consular staff have been a huge help to us. The MGM Signature Hotel has provided us with a complimentary suite. We have had hugs from random strangers.

“I am a 30-year employee of ICBC and my colleagues and friends at work have been unwavering in their love and support. Sgt. Mitch Fox from the Ridge Meadows RCMP has been a huge help to our family in making sure our property and Nana are secure and safe while we are away dealing with this.

“From the people who stayed with Jordan that night and held his hand, to the first responders who had to rush in to an unimaginable scene, we would like to thank everyone for their incredible love and support. Jordan did his best to make sure Amber was safe and we know he would have helped others had he not been injured himself.

“We choose to focus on love over hatred and are moving forward knowing that Jordan was so incredibly loved by many. His was a life well lived. He was our only child and no words can describe our pain in losing him.”

• The family is asking the media to please respect their privacy in this difficult time.