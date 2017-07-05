Judge finds Surrey renter didn’t know about pot grow in basement

A Surrey home renter was acquitted on three pot-related charges after judge decided the Crown had not proved the accused knew about the grow-operation in its basement. (Photo: Max Pixel)

Upstairs, downstairs.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has found a Surrey man not guilty of growing marijuana, possession for the purpose of trafficking or theft of electricity after finding the Crown hadn’t proven that the accused knew what was going on in the basement of a house he’d been renting in Fraser Heights.

“On the whole of the evidence, I am not satisfied that the Crown established beyond a reasonable doubt anything more than that the accused was present in the upstairs portion of 17373-100th Avenue, Surrey, British Columbia,” Justice Peter Leask decided.

Acting on search warrant and armed with a battering ram, police found a “sophisticated” marijuana grow op with 237 plants which, if sold in pounds, would have a street value of about $52,000.

“The owner of the home was subpoenaed to testify at the trial but did not appear,” Leask noted.

The case was heard in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

“Dealing with the charge of theft of electricity was relatively straightforward,” Leask noted in his reasons for decision. “It took an expert to locate the bypass. No consumer reading the hydro bill would see anything abnormal — that’s the whole purpose of the bypass. There was no evidence that the accused knew anything about it. I found him not guilty.”

The judge noted that the Crown’s case was circumstantial as it related to the charge of producing marijuana. “The Crown’s case is circumstantial,” he found. “The accused rents the house and lives upstairs. The Crown asks me to draw the inference that he must know of the existence of the grow-op in the basement.”

But Leask had a reasonable doubt that the accused, Raafat Badr, knew of the grow-op, noting a “caretaker” could have entered an exterior door to the basement to look after the grow-up without ever having to pass through the front door, which seven Surrey RCMP officers had broken open using a steel ram on Feb. 20, 2013.

“The Crown presented no evidence that the accused had ever been in the basement; not belongings of his; no fingerprints; nothing whatesoever,” Leask noted. “The police evidence was that the upstairs was neat and tidy. In the basement, there was a bathroom with fecal material in the toilet. I believe that leads to the reasonable inference that some person other than the accused frequented the basement and used the toilet.”

Leask found Badr not guilty on all three counts.

