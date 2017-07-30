Justin Trudeau to visit Williams Lake

Justin Trudeau holds up a new snowboard given to him by Revelstoke’s Trapper Snowboards. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Williams Lake on Monday as he continues his tour of B.C.’s wildfire ravaged interior.

He will be joined by Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Sports and Persons with Disabilities and Chair of the Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on Federal Recovery Efforts for 2017 BC Wildfires Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Justice,Jody Wilson-Raybould B.C. Premier John Horgan.

The delegation will meet with the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP officers who have been assisting with wildfire efforts in the region, tour the Cariboo Fire Centre and take an aerial tour to see the devastation the fire has wreaked.

Trudeau was in Revelstoke on Saturday to encourage Canadians to donate to the Red Cross.

He asked people to text BCFires to 20222 to make an automatic $10 donation to the organization.

Williams Lake saw its evacuation order downgraded to an alert late last week but with strong winds expected, residents who chose to return were warned to be ready to leave again at a moment’s notice.

