Langley residents create convoy to aid fire evacuees

A local man will lead a convoy of trucks to Princeton Saturday to take supplies to fire evacuees in Princeton.

Scott Ervin made two trips up to Allison Lake last weekend to clean out his cabin in case of fire in the area.

He realized he could haul goods up to the evacuees he saw in Princeton to help out.

After asking around and recruiting a few friends and family into the plan, he suddenly had four to five trucks and a host of donated goods.

“Everybody’s offered to help,” Ervin said.

This Friday, Ervin and the other participants will be in the parking lot of the Otter Co-op on 248th Street off Fraser Highway to collect any goods the public wants to drop off.

“They’re really begging for blankets and pet food right now,” he said.

The Langley Animal Protection Society will help out.

“We will be providing what we can for the truck that is leaving on Saturday,” said Jayne Nelson, executive director of LAPS.

The trucks will be loaded Friday, then head up first thing Saturday morning, making one more stop in Sumas and then driving up through Hope.

“We’ll do another load if we have to,” said Ervin.

Any goods for donation can be dropped off at the Otter Co-op between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday.