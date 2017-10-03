Langley teen hit in high speed car chase

Two cars rammed into a fence after allegedly hitting a cyclist in a high speed car chase. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

A 15-year-old cyclist is reportedly in hospital with serious injuries after being hit during a high speed car chase in Langley Tuesday night.

The chase began following an alleged robbery at a home in Brookswood. After being interrupted by the residents of the home, the suspects were said to be fleeing along 40 Avenue when both vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign, made a left turn at 204 Street and struck a 15-year-old cyclist before crashing into a fence.

The cyclist was thrown several feet from their bike and taken to hospital with serious injuries. It’s currently not known whether the suspect vehicle or the residents hit the cyclist.

Langley RCMP have closed off the intersection at 204 Street and 40 Avenue while they investigate. They have not yet returned a call for comment.

More to come.