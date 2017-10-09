Cyclist sustains serious leg injury after hit-and-run from suspected impaired driver

Emergency responders on scene of a hit and run incident in Surrey on Monday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan)

A male cyclist has reportedly sustained a serious leg injury following a hit and run incident in the 16000-block of 64th Avenue around 4:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Several witnesses were able to record the plate number of the vehicle involved in the incident and it was located nearby. Surrey RCMP have reportedly made an arrest.

Surrey RCMP say that the suspect may have been impaired, and they believe that they have the suspect in custody.

Police have closed 64th Avenue from 152 Street to 168 Street.

More to come.