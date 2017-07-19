Male half of missing Vancouver couple found dead near Statlu Lake

The male half of a missing Vancouver couple has been found dead.

The search for Gregory James Tiffin, 44, and Sophie Dowsley, 34, began on July 12. The couple were last seen July 8 in Harrison Hot Springs.

The couple’s vehicle was found in the mountainous area near Statlu Lake north of Chehalis Lake prompting a search in that area by Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue (KHSAR).

On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP reported Tiffin was found by Statlu Lake searchers, and crews continue to search for Dowsley.

Searchers from the Agassiz RCMP supported by KHSAR, the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog, Service (PDS), Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT), and aircraft from the RCMP and SAR combed the region where on July 18 the male victim was located.

“All search resources remain engaged as we continue to look for the missing woman,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said. “RCMP remain in close contact with the victim’s and missing woman’s families.”