Man and woman charged with murder in connection with downtown Chilliwack stabbings

Two individuals are scheduled in Chilliwack provincial court Monday charged in the July 7 double homicide at Five Corners.

Kirkland Joseph Russell and Victoria Sherri Purcell are each charged with one count of murder and one count of assault with a weapon. The two are in custody and have been since July 22.

Four days after the triple stabbing that left two men dead RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the public was not at risk, but they had no other information to share.

“We are still in a very crucial stage in the investigation,” IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Meghan Foster said July 11. “If there was any reason to notify the public of a safety issue we would do so.”

A witness told The Progress that both men killed were innocent bystanders who attempted to intervene to stop assaults on other individuals.

At that time, Foster said IHIT was speaking with “persons of interest,” a term that describes suspects, witnesses, and others who may have information about what happened.

Russell, 35, has no criminal history, according to Court Services Online, and Purcell, 29, has one charge of resisting arrest from 2007.

It was just after 10 p.m. on July 7 when Chilliwack RCMP responded to reports of an altercation in the old Empress parking lot at the corner of Young and Yale roads. Three individuals were found with stab wounds, two of whom succumbed to their injuries. The third survived.

And while early reports said it was a fight between individuals, or that indigent people were targeted, witnesses and other close to those who saw things say the two men who died were Good Samaritans attempting to stop an attack on others.

Foster said it was too early to know the connection, if any, between the assailant(s) and the victims and that the public should always be cautious.

IHIT issued a statement a day after the stabbing that said it was unknown if it was a targeted attack.

There was a large police presence at a McIntosh Avenue apartment on July 8. IHIT did not confirm if this was connected to Friday’s stabbings, but a resident on the second floor of the apartment said a large number of officers with shotguns and rifles knocked down his neighbour’s door.

Names of the deceased have not yet been released, but tributes poured out on Facebook for Doug Presseau who many confirmed was one of the victims. Many posted condolences and rest-in-peace messages on his page, with some suggesting the word on the street is that Presseau was killed trying to intervene to stop the violence.

Jenna Hauck/ The Progress A parking lot in downtown Chilliwack remained behind police tape Saturday morning following a stabbing Friday night that left two people dead and another injured. IHIT is investigating.