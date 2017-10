Surrey RCMP on scene in Surrey Wednesday night

A man was reportedly stabbed and taken to hospital in Surrey Wednesday evening. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

A man was reportedly stabbed in Whalley Wednesday night.

Police were on scene in the 10600-block of 137A Street around 6:45 p.m.

A witness at the scene said a man was found in the area with stab wounds and was taken to hospital.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not known.

Surrey RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

More to come.

