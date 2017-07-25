Maple, Columbia intersection closed

City of White Rock has closed the intersection until July 27

The City of White Rock closed the Maple Street and Columbia Avenue intersection this week while crews install a sanitary and storm tie-in.

The work is expected to be complete Thursday.

Two excavators, two dump trucks and other heavy machinery equipment were at the intersection Tuesday as crews dug a hole in the centre of the intersection.

Last Friday, the city posted a Tweet and a Facebook post about the work.

“Heads up! The intersection of Maple and Columbia will be closed for 3 days starting Tuesday, July 25 to Thursday, July 27, for sanitary and storm tie in. We thank you for your understanding as we continue this important work,” said an online post made by the City of White Rock Facebook page.