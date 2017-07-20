Men arrested at border for fraud, parole violation

Warrants out of California net two at South Surrey border

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)

Two men wanted in California – one of them a Canadian – were arrested at the Peace Arch border this week.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, warrants for the pair were identified during routine inspections.

The Canadian – a 65-year-old North Saanich resident – was wanted for fraud and the other, a 37-year-old from Costa Mesa, Calif., had a full extradition warrant for a parole violation, the release states.

The men were not travelling together and the arrests were “completely unrelated,” USBP public affairs liaison Renne Archer told Peace Arch News.

Both men were taken to the Whatcom County Jail in Bellingham to await extradition.