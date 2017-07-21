Metro Vancouver denies Township of Langley’s request for public meeting on Weir, Ebco applications

Ray Robb says both companies ‘have fulfilled the requirement to host a public meeting’

Metro Vancouver has denied a request from the Township to hold a public information meeting in Langley regarding the Weir and Ebco air quality permit applications.

The Township’s original request — made in April — was answered by Ray Robb, manager of environmental regulation and enforcement division, in a letter dated July 17.

Both companies — which are located in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights business park — have applied to Metro Vancouver for air quality permits to discharge contaminates. Ebco provides metal finishing and hot-dip galvanizing services, while Weir manufactures rubber-lined steel pipes.

Weir held a public meeting in Surrey at East Kensington Elementary school on April 4, and Ebco held a public meeting at the same location on April 18.

In his response, Robb said that both Ebco and Weir “have fulfilled the requirement to host a public meeting and I do not believe that requiring Weir and Ebco to host a second meeting will provide sufficient benefit such that it can be justified.”

He did note, however, that “potentially impacted persons’ requests for additional information about potential impacts are justified.”

As a result, Robb is requiring that Weir and Ebco each post information about their respective applications, dispersion model reports and the environmental impacts assessment (for Ebco) on a webpage.

He is also requiring that both companies notify those who have expressed concerns to them of those webpages.

“If people have questions or concerns upon review of the content on the webpage, they may provide those concerns to me,” Robb said.

“I will allow Weir and Ebco the opportunity to respond to any concerns or questions provided to me before I make a decision on the permit.”

Comments on the Weir application can be sent to WeirCanadaComments@metrovancouver.org, and for Ebco can be sent to Ebcocomments@metrovancouver.org.

