VIDEO: More than 22,000 people without power in the Lower Mainland

Abbotsford, Surrey West Vancouver, Maple Ridge and the Sunshine Coast have been hit the hardest

There are more than 23,2200 people without power in the Lower Mainland, according to BC Hydro.

The biggest outages are in Abbotsford with 4,448 affected, Surrey with 3,039 affected and Langley and Maple Ridge with 4,666 affected.

BC Hydro says that all of those outages are still under investigation but heavy wind and rain have pummelled the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast over the past 24 hours.

Waterlogged roads and poor visibility have also contributed to heavy traffic around the region:

More than 23K without power in Lower Mainland, according to @bchydro and heavy rain + wind has traffic backed uphttps://t.co/rn0iKpvj0s pic.twitter.com/a2xmCUtcr6 — Kat (@katslepian) October 17, 2017

See a list of affected areas here.

Strong gusts have downed trees and are rattling windows across the region:

@GlobalBC this is outside the South Surrey Arena. Absolutely down pouring and major wind every few minutes #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/nRnUSqT0zK — Katie Couture-Wright (@KatCouture3904) October 17, 2017

Tree broke directly in front of me pic.twitter.com/anx1zQi7iz — Karina (@gottabe_KD2) October 17, 2017

More to come.