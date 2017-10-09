Mother dies from injuries following crash into water-filled ditch on King George Boulevard

The 42-year-old mother is survived by her husband and two teenage kids

After spending six days in a coma following a motor vehicle accident on King George Boulevard last week, 42-year-old Mariam Ghaly died from her injuries on Friday night in hospital.

Ghaly and her family swerved into a ditch off of King George Boulevard near 48th Avenue last weekend. Witnesses say a motorcyclist made a dangerous pass, which caused Ghaly to swerve off of the road and into a water-filled ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle fled the scene but he was detained by police later that day.

Despite multiple calls, the Surrey RCMP refused to comment on the status of the motorcyclist that potentially played a role in Ghaly’s death.

Ghaly is survived by her 49-year-old husband Wagih, along with her 15-year-old daughter Marina and 13-year-old son Kyrollos.

The entire family was with her in the car when it swerved into a ditch. Bystanders helped rescue Wagih and the kids, but Mariam was stuck in the car for up to ten minutes.

The Ghaly family lives in Bellingham, WA. They drove to the St. George’s Coptic Orthodox Church in Surrey on Saturday and Sunday every weekend.

Ghaly was extremely devoted to the Coptic Orthodox Church, teaching ‘Sunday school’ to children every Saturday, while attending morning masses with her family every Sunday.

The family was on their way home from church when the accident occurred.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family during this difficult time. In less than 24 hours, friends, family, and members of the tight-knit community have raised more than $38,000.