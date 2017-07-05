Investigators on the scene Wednesday evening. (Kat Slepian photo)

Motorcycle crash in White Rock

Police on scene throughout evening

A motorcycle crash kept police on the scene for most of Wednesday evening on the border of South Surrey and White Rock.

An air ambulance was reportedly called after the crash near 148 Street (Oxford Street) and 16 Avenue (North Bluff Road).

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all on the scene from around 6 p.m.

More to come…

