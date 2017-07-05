Motorcycle crash in White Rock

A motorcycle crash kept police on the scene for most of Wednesday evening on the border of South Surrey and White Rock.
An air ambulance was reportedly called after the crash near 148 Street (Oxford Street) and 16 Avenue (North Bluff Road).
Police, paramedics and firefighters were all on the scene from around 6 p.m.
More to come…
Serious injuries for motorcycle rider on 16 ave. Help from Surrey fire @local1271 EHS @apbc873 @bcairambulance @SurreyRCMP pic.twitter.com/jslIbnvA0y— Gary Hanney (@garhan3) July 6, 2017